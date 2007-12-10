How Do You Prepare Your Car for Driving in the Winter?

Many of you might have already experienced your first snowfall of the season, and it's far from over. How do you prepare your automobile for winter? Weblog Dumb Little Man suggests ten tips, from ensuring that your windshield wipers give you maximum visibility on the road to inspecting your antifreeze to adding a protective layer of wax to your car to prevent rain, snow, or salt from wearing down your car's paint. What else do you do for your car before the season gets really chilly and the snow begins to fall heavily? Let's hear your tips in the comments.