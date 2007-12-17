How Do You Manage Your Time?

Do you feel that you have too much to do and not enough time to do it in? We're being pulled in hundreds of different directions nowadays which adds to the perception that we can never get anything done. So how does New York Times blogger Marci Alboher catch up? She has a special system of maintaining emails. She also eliminates unnecessary meetings, sets boundaries when necessary, works when she's most productive (which, for me, is typically late at night), and knows when to say no at times when a "yes" will be counterproductive. How do you manage motivate yourself to get things done? Let's hear your tips in the comments.

