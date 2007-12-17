Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How Do You Manage Your Time?

organizer.jpgDo you feel that you have too much to do and not enough time to do it in? We're being pulled in hundreds of different directions nowadays which adds to the perception that we can never get anything done. So how does New York Times blogger Marci Alboher catch up? She has a special system of maintaining emails. She also eliminates unnecessary meetings, sets boundaries when necessary, works when she's most productive (which, for me, is typically late at night), and knows when to say no at times when a "yes" will be counterproductive. How do you manage motivate yourself to get things done? Let's hear your tips in the comments.

5 Time Management Tricks [NY Times Blog: Shifting Careers]

AU - this sounds awfully familiar to something we ran last week. Either that or I'm getting deja vu.

Comments

  • Scootah Guest

    Conduct regular calendar threat assessments. I can document everything so that there are no conflicting events - but project due dates, dead lines, and other critical events that have a leadup will bite me on the ass every time. So I conduct a project manager esque threat assessment to consider all of my commitments and which ones might impact on my ability to meet the others. Then I reschedule/cancel/rearrange as required to make sure I can get everything done.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles