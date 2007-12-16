How Do You De-Stress?

When anxiety and fatigue hits you, how do you wind down? Blogger Jonathan Fields suggests ten ways to rejuvenate your body and mind. Take a midday power nap and refresh yourself. Play games that require intense concentration. Write things down. Listen to good music. Additionally, take a break just to breathe:

The way you breath directly reflects your levels of stress. When we're in high-alert, stressed states we tend to take faster, shallower breaths. In fact, this can become so exaggerated, it can lead to hyperventilation and even leave us unconscious. When we're calm and relaxed, though, our breathing tends to be slower, deeper and less labored.

Jonathan's advice is pretty sound and can certainly help to boost your brain. What techniques do you use to relax? Share them in the comments.