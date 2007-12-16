How Do You De-Stress?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

headphones.jpgWhen anxiety and fatigue hits you, how do you wind down? Blogger Jonathan Fields suggests ten ways to rejuvenate your body and mind. Take a midday power nap and refresh yourself. Play games that require intense concentration. Write things down. Listen to good music. Additionally, take a break just to breathe:

The way you breath directly reflects your levels of stress. When we're in high-alert, stressed states we tend to take faster, shallower breaths. In fact, this can become so exaggerated, it can lead to hyperventilation and even leave us unconscious. When we're calm and relaxed, though, our breathing tends to be slower, deeper and less labored.

Jonathan's advice is pretty sound and can certainly help to boost your brain. What techniques do you use to relax? Share them in the comments.

Top 10 Ways to Un-Bake Your Brain [Awake at the Wheel]

  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    There is a form of 'emotional acupressure' called the Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) which has become very popular on the internet. EFT uses gentle tapping of the finger tips on acupressure points to relieve emotional issues such as stress, anxiety, panic, trauma etc. Here is a great how-to on Squidoo for using EFT for Stress http://www.squidoo.com/eft-stress-relief-1

