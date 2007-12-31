It happens sooner or later: our parents grow older and we're challenged with the task of choosing the best care for our loved ones. The AGIS Carestation blog suggests a four-step plan to prepare for caregiving. First, understand your parent's situation and take care of any immediate concerns. Prepare a checklist, especially if it's difficult to focus during a health crisis. Second, educate yourself about care alternatives. During this time, you'll likely discover many resources that can help with the care of your loved one. Third, implement a plan for care. The goal is to provide support and independence for your parent. Finally, prepare for the long term. Learn from every experience to plan for the future. To those who have experience in this area, how have you dealt with the issue of an aging parent? Let's hear your thoughts and advice in the comments.
How Do You Cope with an Aging Parent?
