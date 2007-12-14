How Do I Unmute a Gmail Conversation?

Dear Lifehacker, I love that I can mute a conversation in Gmail I'm no longer interested in by hitting the M key. But once I mute something from my chatty co-workers, what if I change my mind? How do I unmute if that "Undo" link is long gone? Signed, Mute Regret
Dear Mute Regret,One would think there'd be an "Unmute" option on muted conversations, but one would be wrong. To see all the convo's you've got muted, type
is:muted into the Gmail search box. Select the conversation you want to unmute (demute?), and from the drop-down choose "Move to inbox." That will restore new message notifications on that thread from there on out. Here's Google's official help item on the subject.Hope that helps!Love,Lifehacker
If you open the message (thread), you will notice a 'move to inbox' option at the top of the page, near the other message options/actions. This will remove the 'muted' flag.
This is the same button that appears to re-instate e.g. archived messages, by the way.