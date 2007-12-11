How Disney's CEO Works

Disney CEO Bob Iger shares a few tidbits about how his typical workday goes with Fortune magazine. He gets up at 4:30 a.m., exercises regularly and he eschews the chauffeur and drives himself to work so he has a little extra privacy. He's also a stickler for punctual meetings:

My day needs to be managed like clockwork. If people are late for meetings, the meetings tend to go late, which throws off my agenda thereafter. I frequently start the meeting even if all the people expected to be in attendance aren't there. I don't need to say to people, "Be on time." They know.

