How Can I Create a 2007 Timeline?

Dear Lifehacker,

It's pretty hard to believe 2007's almost over! I always spend the holiday week thinking about all the places I went and things I did this year, and since I have a terrible memory, I'd like to start capturing all that. Is there an easy way to set up a timeline of stuff that happened to me this year and past, something I can update each New Year? I don't have the patience to keep a journal all the time, and each event will probably be only a few lines. Suggestions?

Signed,
Timeliner

Dear Timeliner,

There are a few ways you can set up a timeline to help remember everything you did this year. Previously mentioned webapp Dandelife is a nice place to publish life stories on a timeline, share them with others, and add photos from Flickr and other services (like Twitter, Amazon, etc.) If you don't want to host your data elsewhere, the open source Simile Timeline is really cool. Here's a breakdown on how to roll your own timeline with Simile. More lo-fi solutions include an Excel template, or you could just create a Google Calendar to capture past events, too (the Agenda view isn't quite a timeline, but it's a nice list of events).

LH readers, shout out your timeline suggestions—or any way you keep track of life events—in the comments.

Have fun timelining 2007!

Love,
Lifehacker

