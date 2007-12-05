Honey the Best Remedy for Coughs

Winter means colds, and colds mean sore, scratchy throats and coughs. Wired reports that, according to a study by the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, the best remedy for that cough may not be your over-the-counter cough medicine, but the old folk favorite, honey. The study actually focused on children (for whom stronger cold medicines aren't recommended), and although I doubt honey can knock you out like a spoonful of NyQuil, the honey stood up very well in the tests, consistently outscoring cough medicine in parents' ratings of their children's symptoms. Plus, who wouldn't down a spoonful of tasty honey any day if it yields results and means you won't need to choke down NyQuil?