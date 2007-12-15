Have You Ever Sent a "Dear John" Text?

A recent survey shows that one in seven people have suffered the same fate as Kevin Federline and been dumped via text message, Reuters reports today.

The survey said 15 percent of the 2,194 people questioned had been dumped by text or email, although a quarter of those in the most tech-savvy 18 to 24-year-old age group would choose the traditional method—a letter.

Sounds like a high number to me, so it begs the question:Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser. Of course it's easier to not look the dumpee in the eye and better than just stopping communication completely, but next time you're considering giving your sweetheart the old heave-ho, do choose the message delivery medium wisely.