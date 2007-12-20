Have a comfortable, close shave

The Zen Habits blog has a guest post from old fashioned shaving advocate John Koontz, who offers some ways to save money and have a more comfortable shave in the process.

His secret? Ditch the disposable razors and go for the double edge razor. He estimates that after the initial $100 or so investment in the razor, you can save $140 a year from not having to buy razor cartridges. It also means no discarded cartridges going into landfill.

Now I'm a fan of clean shaven men, but if the thought of learning to use a double edge razor (they're called cut throat razors for a reason!) is a little much, here's some tips for getting a more comfortable shave from standard shavers.

1. Prepare, prepare prepare your skin. Koontz suggests shaving after a shower, which is fine but I would suggest that if it's not a long, hot shower, that you dampen a face washer with hot water and hold it on your face for a few minutes. The key is *hot* and *hydrated* - it can really make the shaving process less painful.

2. Shave gently, and with the grain of the hair. You don't need to press hard - if you do you're removing layers of skin along with the stubble. And shaving with the grain of the hair (ie in the direction the hair is growing) makes it less likely that you'll get uncomfortable ingrown hairs and shaving rash.

In case the Zen of Shaving article didn't convince you, I'd also point out that a nice clean shave reduces the chance of giving your loved ones stubble rash (ouch!). And it makes you look and feel good. :)

The Zen of Shaving [Zen Habits]

