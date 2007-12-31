Happy New Year from Lifehacker AU

Just a quick note to say Happy New Year from the team at Lifehacker AU. We already have a number of plans in the works for Lifehacker in 2008, and I look forward to sharing more details with you in the new year. :)

Some tidbits I can share are: I'll be doing a guide on how to keep your cool in summer, as well as a guide to getting the most out of Twitter. I'll also be reviewing an eBook or two - stay tuned for more details.

But in the meantime, have a great New Year's Eve. See you on the other side. :)

