Hands Free Reminders with HassleMe

Gently remind yourself and others of upcoming tasks via email with web app HassleMe. HassleMe is similar to FutureMail but is more appropriate for tasks that you know you should be doing but just keep forgetting to actually do. You can setup recurring reminders to get a haircut, go to the gym, eat your vegetables, etc. Conveniently, HassleMe wraps the registration process into your first reminder. What reminders do you need? Share in the comments.