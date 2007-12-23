Hack Google (Maps) URLs for Quick Searching

Frequently using Google Maps for directions? Reader Pham writes in with a simple but interesting way to save time when looking up directions.

Basically, the multi-step process of going to Google [Maps] , typing in an address, clicking submit, etc., can be avoided by just putting all your info directly into the URL. For example typing this works:

http://maps.google.com/maps?q=1683 Mass Ave, Cambridge, MA

This simple observation can be coupled with Texter to speed up your searching. This kind of URL hacking isn't specific to Google Maps. You can also roll your own AutoHotkey applications to search Google, Google Maps, or any other site that allows robust URL searching. Hit the jump for the AHK code syntax.

To search Google Maps using an AutoHotkey application (start the application with ALT + 1), use the following code:

!1::

InputBox, OutputVar , Enter your location:,

if ErrorLevel

MsgBox, CANCEL was pressed.

else

Run http://maps.google.com/maps?q=%OutputVar%

To search standard Google (start the application with ALT + 2), use the following code: