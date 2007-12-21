Guess-Free Photo Tweaking at ImproveYourImages

There is, to be sure, no lack of online image editors, but most are helpful only if you trust your instincts when it comes to lighting, sharpness, color balance and all the other tools of the digital image trade. Free web app ImproveYourImages.com is like a web version of Picasa's "I'm Feeling Lucky" button. Upload your image, check out the improvements, and download the corrected version. I had to scale down and set one of my digital camera pics to 72 DPI before it would take it, but not being all that proficient in Photoshop/GIMP, I'm happier with the results than I would have been trying to tweak it myself.