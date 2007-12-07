Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Guard Your Social Security Number

ssn-card.pngIt seems like every time you call up your phone or credit card company somebody's asking you to hand over your Social Security number, but in an age of rampant identity theft, who wants to hand out their precious SSN when you don't really have to? According to a TIME article:

Requests to provide our Social Security numbers have become so common that many people just assume they have no choice but to hand it over. That's actually not true, but having that knowledge is only half the battle. The real challenge is convincing the people who automatically request such information that you really don't have to give it to them.

According to the article, some companies (like Verizon) will take two forms of picture ID instead of your SSN, even though getting to that point may be a pain. For more, check out this detailed guide to when you do and don't have to give out your SSN.

Guarding Your Social Security Number [Time]

Comments

  • George Carrington Guest

    Is there any good reason why, seeing I'm reading the Australian edition, I can't see the US comments? Clicking on View: US Comments gets me nowhere.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Not sure if that was a temporary website glitch - it seems to be working now.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles