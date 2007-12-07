Guard Your Social Security Number

It seems like every time you call up your phone or credit card company somebody's asking you to hand over your Social Security number, but in an age of rampant identity theft, who wants to hand out their precious SSN when you don't really have to? According to a TIME article:

Requests to provide our Social Security numbers have become so common that many people just assume they have no choice but to hand it over. That's actually not true, but having that knowledge is only half the battle. The real challenge is convincing the people who automatically request such information that you really don't have to give it to them.

According to the article, some companies (like Verizon) will take two forms of picture ID instead of your SSN, even though getting to that point may be a pain. For more, check out this detailed guide to when you do and don't have to give out your SSN.