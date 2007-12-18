Google Reader and Talk Get Friendly

Google Reader enthusiasts have likely already noticed that Reader has now integrated with Google Talk to make your shared items available to your Google Talk friends inside Reader and vice versa. That means that whenever you share an item in Google Reader, that item will automatically pop up in any of your GTalk friends' Reader accounts under the Friends' shared items section. This is a simple but brilliant tweak to Reader, bringing your friends' favourite items into your Reader account without any work from you; if you don't care for the content a friend regularly shares, you can choose to selectively hide friends.