Google has updated their mobile homepage for iPhone users for quick and easy access to all of your Google apps with a simple, fast, and attractive tabbed interface. The tabs link to the straight- up Google Mobile homepage (which offers dynamic as-you-type suggestions) along with iPhone-optimised interfaces for Gmail, Gcal, GReader, and a More tab that provides access to Docs, SMS, GOOG-411, News, Picasa web albums, Blogger, and Notebook. The recent addition of IMAP in Gmail has made it that much easier to access and sync your Gmail online and off, but with the simple access to Gmail and other Google apps through the new and improved homepage, it may be just as simple if not more so to use their online portal—especially if you're a Google apps junkie.
Google Optimises for Your iPhone, Fast and Friendly
I tried accessing google.com on my axim x50 but no luck. This is definitely iphone only. I can't see any reason why it shouldn't work with other pda-esque devices...