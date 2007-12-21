Google Offers "Privacy Tips" Video Instructions

The folks at Google have put together a series of videos that explain the private and not-so-private features of applications like Google Calendar, Picasa Web Albums and phone number look-ups and instruct users on how to change and opt out of them. Long-time Lifehacker readers may have seen a few of these tips before, but they make good explainers for co-workers and relatives. And until Google rolls out a convenient, all-in-one privacy manager, keeping on top of what Google is and isn't sharing with the world is the best thing a privacy-savvy user can do.