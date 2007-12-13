Google Maps launches for New Zealand

Google says "Haere Mai" to New Zealand today with the launch of Google Maps NZ. The official Google blog said the company has offered 'basic mapping' to NZ for some time, but Maps is now offering a localised and customised site which includes full local business search capabilities, plus
the Local Business Centre, so that any Kiwi business can get a free listing.
Good news for our Kiwi friends, and to those of us still longing to visit NZ. One day, I will make the Lord of the Rings pilgrimage! :)
