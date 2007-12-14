Google Brings Back Subscribed Links for Custom Results

A Google feature that lets you pick and choose certain informational sites to show up in your first page of results has made an unannounced comeback. Subscribed Links, formerly known as Search Add-ons, has been enabled in at least the U.S. version of Google, so those with a Google account can now pick from nearly 50 sites to place in their results. If you subscribe to CalorieLab, for example, searching for "calories cheerios" will bring up an info box from CalorieLab as the fourth result. To enable Subscribed Links, click the "Preferences" link next to the main search box on the plain or iGoogle home pages.