Gmail Now Includes Pop-Up Keyboard Shortcut Guide

If you've got keyboard shortcuts enabled in Gmail (turn 'em on in the Settings), you can now hit the question mark (?) to see an in-Gmail quick reference to what keys do what. The new addition to Gmail's interface looks wildly similar to the Greasemonkey Gmail Macros reference pop-up, transparency and all. What's great about this is that you can look up a shortcut easily; what sucks is that it overrides the Macros help shortcut which comes in Better Gmail 2. (The rest of the Macros work, just not the help pop-up.) There's a Gmail development arms race underway, Greasemonkeyers vs Googlers! Who wins? We all do, eventually. Hit the (?) key in Gmail to check out the shortcuts guide. (And give our favourite Gmail keyboard shortcut a try.)