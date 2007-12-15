Gmail Adds New Shortcuts, Easy Undo

As Gmail continues its slow (but sure?) trek towards integrating the keyboard shortcut goodness that is the Gmail Macros script in our very own Better Gmail Firefox extension, they've been throwing in lots of handy new shortcuts along the way. We already highlighted Gmail's best new shortcut, but as it turns out they snuck a couple other shortcuts in under the radar: The undo action (when available) with a keypress of 'z' (Ctrl-z anyone) and access to the More Actions drop-down menu with the '.' key. The undo shortcut is particularly useful, since virtually the only time I needed to leave my keyboard in Gmail was to undo a archiving a message. On the other hand, the More Actions shortcut seems like a crippled version of the 'l' shortcut in Gmail Macros. Remember you can get a look at all of the default shortcuts at any time in Gmail by typing a question mark (?), or head to the keyboard shortcuts page linked below.