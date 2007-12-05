Gmail Adds Coloured Labels (Without Greasemonkey)

Colour-coded labels, a Gmail feature long available to users of our own Better Gmail and other Greasemonkey extensions, has been officially implemented and should be rolling out to users as of this morning. Coloured labels do more than look pretty, of course—a well-arranged variety enables your eye to jump quickly to important emails and know when certain types of messages are becoming clutter. The web interface has also been updated with "x" buttons available to quickly remove labels from individual messages. Finally, the Official Gmail Blog notes that the development team is working to add "folder-y-ish functionality." Time will tell how labels, folders and filters will mesh together.