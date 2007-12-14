Give Less Stuff This Holiday Season

Personal finance blogger Penny Nickel outlines 14 ways to give "more meaning and less stuff" this holiday season. She writes:

I don't know about you, but it drives me nuts to give and receive so much meaningless stuff, just out of tradition. It's bad for the environment, it's stressful to have extra clutter in the house, and it emphasises material objects as the way to show people you care about them. Ugh!

Alternatives to giving stuff include giving favours (like babysitting "gift certificates"), giving experiences (like show tickets), choosing online gifts (like iTunes purchases), and giving to charity in someone's name. How do you avoid giving stuff for the sake of giving stuff this time of year? Let us know in the comments.