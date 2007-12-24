Give a Great Last-Minute Gift

Still don't know what to get that special someone for the holidays? In an attempt to save time (and keep within your budget), Kiplinger suggests that you use the Internet to comparison shop and look for the best deals online. Take advantage of local stores that are open 24-hours to locate food, tech gear, magazine subscriptions, lottery tickets, and of course, greeting cards. Show your creative side by giving of yourself. Photo DVDs and homemade treats work well. Buy tickets to sporting events or concerts. Make a donation in honor of friends or family to a local charity. The ideas aren't bad at all, and they'd make great stocking stuffers too!