Get Wires Under Control with Millepede Cable Ties

milleped_sm.jpg The Cool Tools weblog features some neat-looking, refastenable cable ties for getting all those wires under your desk under control. The Millepede Cable Ties are basically reusable zip ties, and they sound strong! Cool Tools reader David Perry writes:

The holding strength is amazing. I use them for all my wiring harness applications, but I've also connected multiple ties (the larger burly ones) to fasten down car-top luggage.

Car-top luggage! I'm partial to velcro cable ties myself, but I wouldn't mind a package of these in my stocking. A set of 100 will set you back 25 bucks.

Millepede Cable Ties [Cool Tools]

Comments

  • idodialog Guest

    Well, I just don't buy it. The problem under my desk will not be fixed by some ties - however natty they are. The problem is that there are too many cables coming from (and going to) different places and they all different lengths so the most any form of tie can do is keep some of the cables together for a short distance.
    The "hide the cables behind a pin-up board" solution might be the winner but that requires do-it-yourself skills I just don't have.

