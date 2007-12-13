Get Wires Under Control with Millepede Cable Ties

The Cool Tools weblog features some neat-looking, refastenable cable ties for getting all those wires under your desk under control. The Millepede Cable Ties are basically reusable zip ties, and they sound strong! Cool Tools reader David Perry writes:

The holding strength is amazing. I use them for all my wiring harness applications, but I've also connected multiple ties (the larger burly ones) to fasten down car-top luggage.

Car-top luggage! I'm partial to velcro cable ties myself, but I wouldn't mind a package of these in my stocking. A set of 100 will set you back 25 bucks.