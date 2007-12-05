Get Useful Shortcuts Quickly with FastKake

Windows only: Free Windows application FastKake is an all-in-one tool that drops a whole lot of system-tweaking shortcuts into a folder on your desktop. A total of 69 shortcuts, some of them hard to seek out manually, are put down, including links to the "Safely Remove Hardware" prompt, the System Restore tool, the send-to folder, and more. FastKake is a small executable that you only run once and stash somewhere permanent, as some shortcuts unfortunately rely on the program to run. FastKake is a free download that works with Windows 98 and later, although I had to manually drop the shortcuts onto my Vista system's desktop. Remote Desktop power-users can also save time by creating shortcuts to frequently-accessed systems.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink