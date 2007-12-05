Get Useful Shortcuts Quickly with FastKake

Windows only: Free Windows application FastKake is an all-in-one tool that drops a whole lot of system-tweaking shortcuts into a folder on your desktop. A total of 69 shortcuts, some of them hard to seek out manually, are put down, including links to the "Safely Remove Hardware" prompt, the System Restore tool, the send-to folder, and more. FastKake is a small executable that you only run once and stash somewhere permanent, as some shortcuts unfortunately rely on the program to run. FastKake is a free download that works with Windows 98 and later, although I had to manually drop the shortcuts onto my Vista system's desktop. Remote Desktop power-users can also save time by creating shortcuts to frequently-accessed systems.