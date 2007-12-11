I've become a bit of a fan of tech sites like Giveaway of the Day lately - and today they're giving away backup software. I haven't used Titan Backup 1.2 (right now I'm content with Vista's inbuilt backup tool) so this isn't a personal recommendation. But from the description it sounds worth a look if you're looking for a backup tool. You can use Titan Backup to store your data on CD/DVD-RW, removable devices, network drives and remote FTP servers. It offers 256-bit AES strong encryption and I also liked the fact that comes with a number of plug-ins installed by default, so it can handle backup of emails and rules for Outlook, Firefox, Opera, Thunderbird and Eudora. If you download it, let me know how you get on.
Get Titan Backup 1.2, gratis
Works quite well! However, I wish software featured on "Giveaway of the day" would feature more "professional" style apps instead of the small apps created by bored uni students.