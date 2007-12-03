Get Statistics About Your Birthday

Get informative statistics about the day you entered the world, such as your age (in number of days, hours, and seconds), your zodiac sign, and more with strangely useful website dayofbirth.co.uk. If you've ever wanted to find out how many days it was until your next birthday, you can do so easily without whipping out the calendar and starting to count. The website also takes you to other enlightening sites that teach you more about your date of birth (noteworthy events, names of famous folks who have the same birthday, and the most popular song on the charts when you entered the world, among others) which is quite fun for those of you who like random bits of trivia.