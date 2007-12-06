Now that Gmail's got AIM support baked into the web interface, Gmailer Steve Rubel commented how nice it will be to have SmarterChild along with your email. Nearly three years ago we first posted about SmarterChild, an AIM bot that can do all sorts of interesting command line-y things, like look up the weather, store notes, trigger timed IM reminders, calculate and convert, and generally answer any kind of question, like "What's the population of Indonesia?" or "What movies are playing near me tonight?" This morning I chatted with SmarterChild about all the stuff it can do, inside Gmail and out.

(Note: to try this yourself, just add the SmarterChild AIM name to your buddy list and say 'hi.')

me: hi

SmarterChild: Hello there! I was afraid I'd never see you again...

me: what's new

SmarterChild: Glad you asked. Here's what's new with me:

New improved calculator - Now you can perform multiple operations consecutively. After the first operation, just type the operator (e.g., +, -, *, etc.) and another number and I'll apply it to the first result.

Reminders - Now I can send you reminders. Just specify a time or date and tell me what you want me to remind you about. For example: remind me to buy bread and milk tomorrow at 4:30 pm or reminder about 9:45 flight to houston thursday at 11 am.

Custom Home Menu - Create a menu of your favourite requests. Then anytime you want to make them, simply type the number off the menu. To create your menu, type create my home. To access it, type my home or just mh.

me: help

SmarterChild: Well, what would you like to do?

me: everything

SmarterChild: OK. Basically, you make requests and I answer. Try it! Here are examples of basic requests you can make:

1 What is the definition of "romance"?

2 Show me the Texas Rangers upcoming schedule.

3 What are the current weather conditions?

4 What is my horoscope for today?

5 Leave a message for (username).

Next time you want to see this, just type basic help.

Type more for more basic help. To see shortcuts you can use, type shortcuts.

me: more

SmarterChild: More basic help:

6 What movies are playing today?

7 I want the top headlines.

8 Show me the NFL scores for last week.

9 What's the weather forecast?

10 Let's play trivia.

Type more for more basic help.

me: more

SmarterChild: More basic help:

11 I have a crush on (username).

12 Show me the NBA scores for yesterday.

13 Plan an event.

14 I want to take today's poll.

15 Show me the Dallas Stars schedule.

Type more for more basic help.

me: more

SmarterChild: More basic help:

16 Send me a reminder.

17 Remind me to (...)

18 I want to create a poll.

19 What's the population of Indonesia?

20 Enter a note.

Type more for more basic help.

me: more

SmarterChild: More basic help:

21 I want to read "Romeo and Juliet."

22 What is 17+74-42.3?

23 Who was president in 1928?

24 Convert 130 kilometers per hour into miles per hour.

25 What is the zip code for Los Altos, CA?

me: more

SmarterChild: Sorry, I don't have any more basic help to show you.

me: shortcuts

SmarterChild: Which service would you like to see all the shortcuts for?

1 News

2 Movies

3 Sports

4 Weather

5 Library

Type more for more services.

me: more

SmarterChild: Here are more services:

6 Fun

7 Games

8 Zodiac

9 Tools

10 Join

me: 9

SmarterChild: Here are some examples of tools shortcuts you can type to get what you want fast:

1 spell comittee

2 plan event

3 see calendar

4 reminder

5 reminder (...)

Type more for more tools shortcuts.

me: more

SmarterChild: Here are more tools shortcuts:

6 save note

7 show notes

8 17+74-42.3

9 4.8*9.57

10 7*45

Type more for more examples of tools shortcuts.

me: more

SmarterChild: Here are more tools shortcuts:

11 (217+4992)/6

12 sqrt(1082)

13 45% 1032

14 7.1*(((3.17+9.41+27.81)*4)/16.4)

15 sqrt(3**2+4**2)*log(sin(pi/2))

Type more for more examples of tools shortcuts.

me: more

SmarterChild: Here are more tools shortcuts:

16 1/4+2/4

17 2.2 as fraction

18 9/4 as mixed fraction

19 2 1/3

20 translate you are beautiful into spanish

Type more for more examples of tools shortcuts.

me: shortcuts

SmarterChild: Which service would you like to see all the shortcuts for?

1 News

2 Movies

3 Sports

4 Weather

5 Library

Type more for more services.

me: more

SmarterChild: Here are more services:

6 Fun

7 Games

8 Zodiac

9 Tools

10 Join

me: 8

SmarterChild: Here are some examples of zodiac shortcuts you can type to get what you want fast:

1 horoscope virgo

2 horoscope for someone born may 23

3 sign for jan 12

4 horoscope if i was born mar 19

5 horoscope

Type more for more zodiac shortcuts.

me: more

SmarterChild: Here are more zodiac shortcuts:

6 my sign

7 horoscope tomorrow

8 libra friday

9 taurus info

10 when is gemini

Type more for more examples of zodiac shortcuts.

me: horoscope virgo

SmarterChild: Here's the Virgo horoscope for Wednesday, December 5th, provided by Astrocenter.com:

Put your incredible sensitivity to work for you today in such a way that inspires action, dear Virgo. There is so much within you that needs expression at this time. Don't hold back any longer. When it comes to issues regarding love and romance, feel free to make a move. You may find yourself quite attracted to those who tickle your brain cells. Philosophical discussions will be quite rewarding.

Is Virgo your zodiac sign?

me: yes

SmarterChild: OK, I'll remember that you are a Virgo.

Would you like to know more about the sign Virgo?

me: yes