Get Safari-Like Page Return with SnapBack



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Users of Apple's Safari browser have the ability to set a temporary "waypoint" to return to while following link after link, and Firefox users can get a similar utility with the SnapBack extension. If you're going to be doing some serious click-digging on, say, a gadget review site, but want to return later to a main listing page, click the SnapBack button with a middle button to anchor it. You can then return to that page at any time with a single click, and reset the anchor again just as easily. While Gina may prefer the more extensive How'd I Get Here? add-on, I'm fast becoming a fan of SnapBack's simple functionality. SnapBack is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.