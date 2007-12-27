Get More Control over JavaScript Windows

The Workers' Edge blog at CNET posts a handful of shortcuts and tweaks for Firefox and Internet Explorer, some of which we've covered here before, but the author points out a Firefox configuration tip that can be a real help to browsers of JavaScript-powered web sites. Using Firefox's about:config dialog (by entering that into the address bar), type in the following:
dom.disable_window_open_feature
From there, you can choose exactly which features show up on file uploaders, options dialogs, and other script-launched windows. For a more graphical and explanatory route into Firefox's guts, check out the Configuration Mania extension.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink