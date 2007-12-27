Get More Control over JavaScript Windows

The Workers' Edge blog at CNET posts a handful of shortcuts and tweaks for Firefox and Internet Explorer, some of which we've covered here before, but the author points out a Firefox configuration tip that can be a real help to browsers of JavaScript-powered web sites. Using Firefox's about:config dialog (by entering that into the address bar), type in the following:

dom.disable_window_open_feature

From there, you can choose exactly which features show up on file uploaders, options dialogs, and other script-launched windows. For a more graphical and explanatory route into Firefox's guts, check out the Configuration Mania extension.