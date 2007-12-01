Weblog Wii Healthy—a site dedicated to exercising with your Wii—details a 10-week exercise program for losing weight with Wii Sports. In all, the program consists of approximately 30-45 minutes of active Wii Sports playing per day, from boxing and tennis (which burn the most calories) to bowling and baseball. Your Wii promises to be a workout king once Wii Fit hits the shelves, but until then, the Wii Sports Weight Loss program is worth a bookmark if the Wii is on your Christmas list this year.
Get in Shape with the Wii Sports Weight Loss Program
Comments
I played the tennis the other day at at a mates house, and whilst I found it hugely entertaining (though i did lose!)I really cant see how you could use Wii as a substitute for exercise. My topspin backhand was better than in real life!