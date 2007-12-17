Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Get directions to and from any address you see in your browser with GDirections, a Firefox extension that saves you the time of heading over to Google or Yahoo maps. After entering up to three pre-defined addresses in GDirections' preferences (like your home and office), selecting and right-clicking an address will allow you to get directions to the spot from those places, as well as enter the address into any of the sites you've installed in your quick search box. For those who regularly wipe out their cookies and have to re-enter their address into either Yahoo or Google Maps, GDirections is a real time saver. GDirections is a free download and works wherever Firefox (1.0-2.0) does.
Get Directions with Two Clicks with GDirections
