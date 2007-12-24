Get Better at Office Politics

Like it or not, office politics are almost impossible to avoid. Even those that try to completely avoid the political scene often get caught in the tangle. Stop running and learn how to leverage the politics in your office. The Dumb Little Man weblog has a series of tips to help you step up your game.

But why is everyone so pissy about office politics? You know who is good at office politics, people with empathy, people who are great time managers, and people who see themselves as part of a team. Which means, of course, that you should get good at office politics, because the people who are bad at it have dead-end careers, and spend their lives whining about how it's not fair because they are so good at doing their work.

How do you survive the politics in your office? Share in the comments.