Get Advice on Knife Sharpening

knife_sharpening.jpgGetting your stone and steel ready for a big carving job? Need to figure out how, exactly, you use a stone and steel? The Knife Sharpening Tips blog is relatively new, but already has a good number of tips posted for both beginners and those looking to ... hone their technique (sorry). Their "Advice for new knife sharpeners," for instance, advises practicing first on cheaper blades and using more oil than you'd normally think:

Throughout the entire process, you should be able to see a small pool of sharpening lubricant on the stone. If the honing oil or water changes color or gets streaky, that means there's debris trapped in it. Stop sharpening and rinse the stone off. Then, reapply your lubricant and get back to work.

Photo by joi.

Advice for new knife sharpeners [Knife Sharpening Tips]

