Generate Flash Slideshows Quickly with Pviewr

Flash application Pviewr offers a simple interface for generating sleek-looking slideshows from your Flickr or Picasa accounts, or from Flickr keyword searches. While both photo sharing sites have built-in slideshow functions, Pviewr seems to move a bit quicker, and offers helpful download links and presentation options that set it apart and could make it a helpful demonstration tool. For online slideshows using custom uploaded pictures, check out Slidez.
