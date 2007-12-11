Generate Charts On-the-Fly with Google's API

Google's newly released chart API generates charts and graphs on the fly called by a URL with the right parameters set. The Google Blogoscoped weblog runs down what data to hand the API to get back a pie chart, line chart, bar graph and more. Don't hot-link the image on your high traffic web site, though, you only get 50,000 hits on it. Above I've used it to generate a chart of the percentage of the last 30 Google-related posts we've published here at Lifehacker by editor. Here's the live URL if you want to play with it and modify for your own purposes.