Geek slang gets the official nod: w00t!

One of my favourite geek slang words has been voted Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2007. w00t, indeed. :)
w00t now appears in Merriam-Webster's online Open Dictionary, but it doesn't feature in the official print version - yet.
Now if only Think Geek would offer their w00t shirt in a colour other than that gawdawful green and gold, I'd be a really happy camper.
