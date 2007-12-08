Free Project Manager Project2Manage

Just-launched webapp Project2Manage tracks multiple projects, to-do's, milestones, clients and companies for free online. Great for small or side businesses, consultants, or just a group of friends working on something, you can set up several users in your Project2Manage account, create to-do lists, assign tasks to users, set milestones with dates, post messages, and track project activity with RSS. While the interface is slick and modern, Project2Manage isn't quite as polished as Basecamp, and it includes advertising. However, for folks who don't want to pay for Basecamp's features, Project2Manage looks like a solid alternative.
Comments
They haven't corrected the biggest Basecamp mistakes though. I still think that if you need excellent communication combined with real project management stuff there's no better alternative than Wrike.com [http://www.wrike.com/]