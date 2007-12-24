Free Bundle of GTD Articles Written By David Allen

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

David Allen has a zipped archive of 17 articles available to download for free at the David Allen Company online store. Whether you're a die-hard GTDer or just use certain portions of the methodology (like Gina), the articles are a great supplement to the concepts presented in the book. The downside to all of the free content is that you must provide an email address and a billing address since the download is considered a "purchase" from the online store (even though it is a free download). You don't need to hand over any credit card information, though. Hit the jump for the list of articles included in the download.

The following are the titles of the articles included in the bundle:

  • 5 Phases
  • Stalking the Wild Projects
  • Palm
  • Are You Micro-Managing Your Mind?
  • The Weekly Review
  • The Coach as Personal Trainer
  • The Threefold Nature of Work
  • Make It Up and Make It Happen
  • Organizing a Paper Organizer
  • The Productivity Investments
  • General Reference Filing
  • The Tickler File
  • Overtime... All the Time
  • Managing Work on a Vacation
  • Personal Inventory Control
  • Workflow Diagram
  • Workflow Advanced

The Complete Set of David Allen's Free Articles [David Allen Company]

