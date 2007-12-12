Foods to Counteract Your Moods

Men's Health lists six snacks to munch on that can give you a chemical attitude adjustment, according to Dr. Elizabeth Somer, author of a book called Food & Mood. For example:

Your Mood: Restless You need some serious shut-eye before the big day.Your Meal: Nonfat popcorn half an hour before you go to bedHere's Why: The carbs will induce your body to create serotonin, a neurochemical that makes you feel relaxed. "Make sure it's fat-free, because fat will slow the process of boosting serotonin levels," says Somer.

Beyond that, the article suggests foods like a grilled chicken wrap for the restless, sesame seeds for stress, sushi when you're feeling depressed, chocolate when you're insecure, and pineapple when you're feeling flummoxed. Got a favourite food for your mood that actually helps improve it? Let's hear about it in the comments.