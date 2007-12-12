Foods to Counteract Your Moods

Men's Health lists six snacks to munch on that can give you a chemical attitude adjustment, according to Dr. Elizabeth Somer, author of a book called Food & Mood. For example:
Your Mood: Restless You need some serious shut-eye before the big day.Your Meal: Nonfat popcorn half an hour before you go to bedHere's Why: The carbs will induce your body to create serotonin, a neurochemical that makes you feel relaxed. "Make sure it's fat-free, because fat will slow the process of boosting serotonin levels," says Somer.
Beyond that, the article suggests foods like a grilled chicken wrap for the restless, sesame seeds for stress, sushi when you're feeling depressed, chocolate when you're insecure, and pineapple when you're feeling flummoxed. Got a favourite food for your mood that actually helps improve it? Let's hear about it in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink