Flickr Uploadr 3.0 Released, Pro Accounts See Stats

Two big announcements for Flickr lovers (or is it lovrs?) today: First, previously mentioned Flickr Uploadr 3.0 beta is all grown up and ready for your post-beta consumption. With tonnes of new and improved features like picture re-ordering, the ability to create your sets offline before signing in and uploading, and simultaneous set creation and picture uploading (i.e., you don't have to wait for uploads to complete before moving onto more pictures), you'll definitely want to upgrade to 3.0, which is freeware, Windows and Mac OS X only. For real Flickr die-hards rocking a Pro account, Flickr has added one more gem today: Stats. Since Flickr Stats aren't enabled by default on any account, you'll want to head to the stats page (linked below) and activate stats for your account. Once you do, you'll soon be bombarded by graphs and charts displaying your photos' popularity, how and where people found your pics, and oh so much more... just as soon as Flickr processes your stats, which could take up to a day, according to Flickr. I'm assuming that timeframe depends greatly on the size of your account, because with my personal Flickr account (which doesn't hold all that many photos) stats took just a few minutes to show up. If you're a lover of charts, graphs, and Flickr, you'll likely find a new addiction in Flickr Stats.