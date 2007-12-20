Firefox 3.0 Beta Take Two Even Better



We already walked you through beta 1 of the next major Firefox release, version 3.0, and today Mozilla released beta 2 for download by willing testers and impatient 'fox users. The second beta plugs memory leaks (yippee!) and adds features like a new URL auto-complete display, smart bookmarks folders, and revamped download manager. Get more details about beta 2 goodness after the jump.

Notable beta 2 improvements from the release notes include:

Location bar & auto-complete: type in all or part of the title, tag or address of a page to see a list of matches from your history and bookmarks; a new display makes it easier to scan through the matching results and find that page you're looking for.

type in all or part of the title, tag or address of a page to see a list of matches from your history and bookmarks; a new display makes it easier to scan through the matching results and find that page you're looking for. Smart Bookmarks Folder: quickly access your recently bookmarked and tagged pages, as well as your more frequently visited pages with the new smart bookmarks folder on your bookmark toolbar.

quickly access your recently bookmarked and tagged pages, as well as your more frequently visited pages with the new smart bookmarks folder on your bookmark toolbar. New Download Manager: the revised download manager makes it much easier to locate downloaded files, and displays where a file came from.

the revised download manager makes it much easier to locate downloaded files, and displays where a file came from. Memory usage: Over 300 individual memory leaks have been plugged, and a new XPCOM cycle collector completely eliminates many more. Developers are continuing to work on optimizing memory use (by releasing cached objects more quickly) and reducing fragmentation. Beta 2 includes over 30 more memory leak fixes, and 11 improvements to our memory footprint.

Of course, this is a beta so you don't want to move over to it full-time—unless you're cool with some instability and incompatible extensions while the kinks get ironed out. The Firefox 3 Beta 2 is a free download for all platforms.