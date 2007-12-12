Reader J.C. writes in:
I've been tasked with organizing at least 4 holiday lunches and dinners for various work-related teams and groups of friends in the next few weeks. I'm sick of all my regular out-to-eat haunts. What's the best way to find a great new restaurant?
Yelp would be my first recommendation; what about you? Where do you turn to find the perfect restaurant? Let us know in the comments.
There's a few online sites where you can search by various things you want (cuisines, atmospheres, live music etc):
www.menulog.com.au
www.eatability.com.au
www.bestrestaurants.com.au
(for disclosure, i work for the 1st one :) but any of these should be able to help people find something new -- and they include user reviews)