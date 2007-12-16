Find Secret Amazon Discounts with DealLocker

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

deallocker.jpgSearch for and locate incredible Amazon discounts with DealLocker's secret Amazon Discount service. Input an optional keyword and then choose the range of desired discount—anywhere from 10% off to 99% off. Unlike previously mentioned JungleCrazy, the secret finder gives much more comprehensive results and allows you to browse through Amazon directly after you perform your search. Still, if you're looking for some amazing deals through Amazon, both sites complement each other nicely.

