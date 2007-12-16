Find Secret Amazon Discounts with DealLocker

Search for and locate incredible Amazon discounts with DealLocker's secret Amazon Discount service. Input an optional keyword and then choose the range of desired discount—anywhere from 10% off to 99% off. Unlike previously mentioned JungleCrazy, the secret finder gives much more comprehensive results and allows you to browse through Amazon directly after you perform your search. Still, if you're looking for some amazing deals through Amazon, both sites complement each other nicely.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.