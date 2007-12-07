Find Rest with a 10-Minute Dark Room Meditation

The Dumb Little Man blog posts a guide to finding a few restful moments of meditation in scheduled activities, including bathing, indulging in hobbies and listening to music. For those who still can't find time for zen moments, writer K. Stone recommends a "10 Minute Dark Room Meditation." Find a quiet, darkened place, sit in a comfortable position and work through the following:

Start by taking 10 deep breaths. Hold each for a period of time that is comfortable for you and then release very slowly.

After this simply breath normally. Be aware of your breath. Be aware of each part of your body from your feet all the way up to the crown of your body.

Notice each part in turn. Send an intention of healing to any part that is in need of care.

Then focus on a simple mantra, any word you choose. As unwanted thoughts enter your mind use the phrase "empty the mind" to gently usher them out. 10 minutes will go by pretty quickly.

Looking to go beyond a few spare restful moments? Check out an easy introduction to meditation. Photo by roland toth.