Find Out if Your Flight is Delayed with Flight Wait

flightwait.jpg

Webapp Flight Wait takes the guesswork out of flight tracking by providing you with a map of FAA flight delays in real time. Simply input the city or airport code and let Flight Wait determine whether there are any traffic delays that you may need to be aware of. If all lines are green, the wait is a maximum of 15 minutes. If the lines are yellow, your airport or area is reporting delays between approximately 16-59 minutes. A red line indicates a wait of an additional one to two hours, and if the line is black, you're stuck for at least two hours. You can already track your flight with Google and view delays with previously mentioned FlightStats, but this application gives you an overall picture of whether an entire airport or city is affected by weather conditions or other delays.

Flight Wait

  • David White Guest

    FlightStats just launched a new global airport delay index on their home page. It's based upon actual delays reported at major airports worldwide. So you get a picture of what's happening at a glance on a regional or global map. It shows delays that are often masked on an FAA map and covers the globe, not just the US. You can toggle back and forth between FAA and the actual flight delay index to see how it shows things the FAA info misses - a strike at Heathrow.

    www.flightstats.com

