MP3 search engine BeeMP3 aggregates tonnes of free music online, from Alicia Keys to Arcade Fire with a quick and dead simple design. Akin to web sites like SeeqPod, SkreemR, or the decidedly low-fi Google MP3 search technique, BeeMP3 is yet another simple way to find and download MP3s online. I can guarantee you'll see some copyrighted music at BeeMP3, so, as always, download those tunes at your own risk, etc.
Find Free MP3s at BeeMP3
Comments
Not all the music there is free