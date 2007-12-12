How to find an internet friendly cafe in Australia

Techdirt ran an amusing piece today which claimed that some cafes in the US have become tightwads about letting people plug in their laptops or phones to recharge. Which strikes me as pretty counterproductive if you're offering internet access as part of your service to customers. I haven't heard of net cafes doing this in Australia, but then again, decent internet cafes seem to be pretty scarce here full stop!

This last point got me thinking. We already told you how to get airport Wi-Fi while travelling in Australia, but if you're out and about and in search of a cafe to stop and do some work or web browsing, I'm not 100% sure where to recommend. There are the larger chains like McDonalds, Starbucks and Gloria Jeans, but apart from those usual suspects, many internet cafes are small and grotty and I wouldn't want my beloved laptop going anywhere near their (probably virus riddled) network. Cybercafe e55 in Melbourne is a notable exception - I used to while away many an hour there while visiting Melbourne.

So if you can recommend your favourite internet-friendly cafe (preferably somewhere with decent coffee too!) please share in comments.

